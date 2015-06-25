EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging shares snap 3-day winning streak as China, Greece weigh

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Emerging stocks snapped a three-day losing streak on Thursday as Greece’s debt negotiations dragged on and Chinese stocks suffered heavy losses despite an easing in bank lending rules.

Receding hopes of a last-minute bailout deal to help Greece avert default next week have fuelled losses on global equity markets, with MSCI’s emerging index down half a percent following 3.5 percent gains in the past six days.

Pressure also came from China where mainland shares fell more than 3 percent , reversing early gains after authorities scrapped rules on banks’ lending ratios that some analysts estimated could unleash $1.1 trillion in cash. The banking sub-index closed 2.4 percent lower.

Analysts said investors look inclined to book profits off this year’s rip-roaring Chinese equity rally, especially after last week’s 13 percent loss underscored the market’s fragility.

Sentiment is also pressured by waves of new share listings, with 28 IPOs given the green light on Thursday, and after demand at a bond auction on Wednesday fell short for the first time in a year.

“Bearing in mind that on the year the A-share market is up 120 percent, it has all the hallmarks of a bubble. So the falls from the peaks hit this month are either a sign of the bubble bursting or represent a mini-correction on the way up,” said Neil Shearing head of emerging markets at Capital Economics.

Worries around emerging assets also centre on growth, with this week’s PMI data showing that Chinese factory output remains lacklustre. South Korea slashed growth forecasts for the year, pushing the won down 0.15 percent to a one-week low.

In emerging Europe, Greece weighed heaviest, with the Hungarian forint down 0.4 percent against the euro especially after the central bank cut interest rate and flagged more to come. The Czech crown was flat, with the central bank expected to hold interest rates near zero.

Romania’s leu however rose 0.4 percent

The rouble pulled back 0.7 percent to the dollar as oil prices steadied after falling $1 on Wednesday.

Emerging bond yields crept higher again, with Polish 10-year yields standing 20 bps higher than the two-week lows hit on Monday.

“The reaction is pretty muted even in places such as Bulgaria and Romania where (Greek) linkages are stronger. Either it means there is faith that Greece will stay or that broader dislocation from a Greek exit will be limited,” Shearing said.

The mood was more buoyant in Gulf stock markets, with Saudi Ground Services jumping to the 10 percent daily limit after listing shares on the Riyadh bourse. Dubai-listed Amanat rose 1.5 percent, adding to Wednesday’s 15 percent gains fuelled by signs a local firm was building a stake in it.

Barclays advised almost doubling emerging equity allocations to an overweight 17.8 percent.

“EM equities have suffered from poor demand trends in developed markets, which have hampered their exports and earnings. An expected quickening in global growth in the second half should help reverse this,” they added.

