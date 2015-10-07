EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks extend rally for sixth day, currencies gain

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks extended their rally into a sixth day on Wednesday, reaching seven-week highs, and currencies strengthened against the dollar on expectations U.S. rate rises would be delayed into 2016.

Last Friday’s weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data has put off the prospect of a rate increase, helping emerging market assets to stabilise after selling off in August and September.

The benchmark emerging equity index was up 2.2 percent, with Hong Kong shares leading the gains, closing more than 3 percent higher. Stocks rallied more than 1 percent in Russia, Turkey and South Africa and

“What may have changed in the past two months is that while growth momentum across emerging markets is still negative, the pace of deterioration seems to be slowing,” said Maarten-Jan Bakkum, investment strategist for emerging market funds at NN Investments.

“It’s not super good news, but it’s good news all the same. It seems to be bottoming out.”

Investors pulled some $3.2 billion from emerging market equity exchange-traded products in September, global data from asset manager BlackRock showed, and net outflows are at almost $30 billion for the year to date. But BlackRock said outflows seemed to be abating.

“Q3 outflows for the category remain significant, and while it might be too early to call the bottom of the market for EM, it is an area to watch,” said Ursula Marchioni, chief strategist EMEA, at BlackRock iShares.

Morgan Stanley said it was time to increase equity exposure to emerging and commodity markets and trim European stocks.

“The real kicker should come from an improvement in news flow around China - on both economic growth and policymaking - which should drive a pick-up in sentiment more broadly across the emerging market space,” analysts wrote in a research note.

Some of the most beaten-down emerging market currencies rallied against the dollar. The Indonesian rupiah was on course for its best daily performance in seven years, up around 3.3 percent against the dollar, after gaining all week.

Central bank interventions have helped to put a floor under the currency, and a third round of stimulus measures will be announced on Wednesday, aimed at supporting consumption and reviving economic growth.

Malaysia’s ringgit was poised for its largest daily gain in two years, up more than 5 percent against the dollar at a five-week high.

Malaysia’s August exports were better than expected, up 4.1 percent year-on-year, thanks to rising shipments to Singapore, China and the United States.

The ringgit was named by star Templeton bond investor Michael Hasenstab as one of the emerging market currencies he is buying. He also said valuations on some assets provided a “multi-decade” buying opportunity.

The Russian rouble strengthened 1.4 percent, matching a rise in Brent crude futures.

Nickel and palladium giant Norilsk Nickel issued the first big Russian Eurobond. That signalled companies are gearing up to tap international markets again after a 10-month hiatus caused by the conflict with Ukraine.

South Africa’s rand and Turkey’s lira also extended gains, rising 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent respectively.

Yet the general outlook remained discouraging. The International Monetary Fund cut its global growth forecasts late on Tuesday and predicted the biggest hit to growth would come from emerging markets. It lowered its forecast for them to 4 percent growth, although China is seen growing at 6.8 percent this year.

China’s foreign exchange reserves posted their biggest quarterly decline on record in July-September, down $180 billion, after the central bank intervened to stabilise the yuan.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jus35t

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/weh36s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jun28s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Additional reporting by Sujata Rao, editing by Larry King)