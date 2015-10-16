FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-EMERGING MARKETS-All goes quiet after third week of gains
October 16, 2015 / 10:35 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-EMERGING MARKETS-All goes quiet after third week of gains

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(Refiles to fix formatting)
    * EM stocks up slightly to cap third straight week of gains
    * Currencies dip as dollar rediscovers some form
    * Stellar week ahead, China data, ECB easing hints, Polish
polls

    LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Emerging market share markets
nudged higher to cap a third straight week of gains on Friday,
though Asian currencies slipped towards weekly losses as
reassuring U.S. inflation data steadied the dollar.
    A near six percent weekly gain for Chinese stocks,
their biggest since slumping in early June, buoyed MSCI's global
EM index, which has now repaired roughly a third of
the 30 percent hit it took between May and mid-August.
    Signs that U.S. interest rates are staying put and that
economies like China, the euro zone via the European Central
Bank and Japan could all be about to inject another more
stimulus into the global economy have all helped.
    Emerging equity funds which have shed around $60 billion
year-to-date, enjoyed their first inflows in 14 weeks, albeit
just $700 million. Emerging debt received $400 million, the
first inflow in 12 weeks and money going into Chinese equity
funds hit a 14-week high, data showed. 
    "We witnessed quite an impressive rally so far this week
which supports the view that the market is convinced that the
Fed will not be able to raise interest rates this year," said
Piotr Matys, an emerging markets strategist at Rabobank.
    For the main EM currencies, however, there were signs that
the dollar was firming again after U.S. consumer price data had
eased fears of a slide back towards deflation - something that
would almost certainly kill off the Fed's rate hike plans.
    Emerging Asian currencies saw some of the biggest falls as
oil prices for heavy weekly loss. Malaysia's troubled ringgit
 lost more than 1 percent, Indonesia's rupiah 
slid as it central bank signalled rate cuts and Singapore
dollar's slumped despite better-than-expected exports
data. 
    Turkey's lira, South Africa's rand and central
and eastern Europe's currencies, were also facing a bit of
pressure although stocks markets, with the exception of Istanbul
, were largely brushing it off.
    Next week will be a particularly lively one for emerging
markets. China releases economic growth data on Monday, Hungary
and Turkey both have central bank meetings mid week and Poland,
central Europe's biggest economy, is expected to see its first
change of government in eight years at the end of it.
    Perhaps even more key to broader emerging market sentiment,
the European Central Bank meets on Thursday in Malta amid signs
it is readying an expansion of its already massive money
printing programme. 
    "The Polish zloty may underperform ahead of elections and
there is uncertainty about the politics in Turkey, but key is
the ECB and the lira is definitely benefitting from the feeling
that the Fed won't be able to pull the trigger," added
Rabobank's Matys.
    
     Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters            
 Equities                  Latest    Net Chg  % Chg  % Chg      
     
                                                     on year    
       
 Morgan Stanley               
 Emrg Mkt Indx    865.84    +1.11   +0.13   -9.46     
       
 Czech Rep            970.79    +6.58   +0.68   +2.54     
       
 Poland           2138.58    +2.16   +0.10   -7.66     
       
 Hungary           22006.62    -0.45   +0.00  +32.30     
       
 Romania           7092.68    +4.71   +0.07   +0.14     
       
 Greece              693.25    -1.23   -0.18  -16.09     
       
 Russia             885.61    +9.38   +1.07  +12.00     
       
 South Africa   47559.95   +96.97   +0.20   +8.16     
        
 Turkey          78934.93  -328.33   -0.41   -7.92     
       
 China             3391.99   +53.92   +1.62   +4.86     
       
 India           27214.60  +204.46   +0.76   -1.04     
       
            
 Currencies              Latest    Prev    Local    Local       
      
                                   close   currency currency    
       
                                           % change % change    
       
                                                    in 2015     
      
 Czech Rep      27.08     27.09   +0.04    +2.10      
     
 Poland          4.23      4.23   -0.07    +1.22      
     
 Hungary       309.45    308.94   -0.16    +2.27      
     
 Romania         4.41      4.42   +0.04    +1.53      
     
 Serbia        119.76    119.77   +0.01    +1.33      
     
 Russia            61.51     61.39   -0.20    -5.63      
     
 Kazakhstan       276.10    276.19   +0.03   -33.81      
     
 Ukraine           21.32     21.70   +1.77   -26.04      
     
 South Africa      13.11     13.03   -0.61   -11.80      
     
 Kenya            102.50    103.10   +0.59   -11.85      
     
 Israel             3.83      3.81   -0.59    +1.55      
     
 Turkey             2.89      2.88   -0.37   -19.26      
     
 China              6.35      6.35   -0.09    -2.32      
     
 India             64.86     64.77   -0.14    -2.82      
     
 Brazil             3.80      3.80   +0.19   -30.00      
     
 Mexico            16.44     16.39   -0.31   -10.31      
     
            
 Debt                 Index   Strip Spd  Chg   %Rtn   Index     
       
 Sov'gn Debt  EMBIG   434        -1    .14  6 81.20 1   
        

 (Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
