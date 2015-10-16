REFILE-EMERGING MARKETS-All goes quiet after third week of gains

(Refiles to fix formatting) * EM stocks up slightly to cap third straight week of gains * Currencies dip as dollar rediscovers some form * Stellar week ahead, China data, ECB easing hints, Polish polls LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Emerging market share markets nudged higher to cap a third straight week of gains on Friday, though Asian currencies slipped towards weekly losses as reassuring U.S. inflation data steadied the dollar. A near six percent weekly gain for Chinese stocks, their biggest since slumping in early June, buoyed MSCI's global EM index, which has now repaired roughly a third of the 30 percent hit it took between May and mid-August. Signs that U.S. interest rates are staying put and that economies like China, the euro zone via the European Central Bank and Japan could all be about to inject another more stimulus into the global economy have all helped. Emerging equity funds which have shed around $60 billion year-to-date, enjoyed their first inflows in 14 weeks, albeit just $700 million. Emerging debt received $400 million, the first inflow in 12 weeks and money going into Chinese equity funds hit a 14-week high, data showed. "We witnessed quite an impressive rally so far this week which supports the view that the market is convinced that the Fed will not be able to raise interest rates this year," said Piotr Matys, an emerging markets strategist at Rabobank. For the main EM currencies, however, there were signs that the dollar was firming again after U.S. consumer price data had eased fears of a slide back towards deflation - something that would almost certainly kill off the Fed's rate hike plans. Emerging Asian currencies saw some of the biggest falls as oil prices for heavy weekly loss. Malaysia's troubled ringgit lost more than 1 percent, Indonesia's rupiah slid as it central bank signalled rate cuts and Singapore dollar's slumped despite better-than-expected exports data. Turkey's lira, South Africa's rand and central and eastern Europe's currencies, were also facing a bit of pressure although stocks markets, with the exception of Istanbul , were largely brushing it off. Next week will be a particularly lively one for emerging markets. China releases economic growth data on Monday, Hungary and Turkey both have central bank meetings mid week and Poland, central Europe's biggest economy, is expected to see its first change of government in eight years at the end of it. Perhaps even more key to broader emerging market sentiment, the European Central Bank meets on Thursday in Malta amid signs it is readying an expansion of its already massive money printing programme. "The Polish zloty may underperform ahead of elections and there is uncertainty about the politics in Turkey, but key is the ECB and the lira is definitely benefitting from the feeling that the Fed won't be able to pull the trigger," added Rabobank's Matys. Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg on year Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 865.84 +1.11 +0.13 -9.46 Czech Rep 970.79 +6.58 +0.68 +2.54 Poland 2138.58 +2.16 +0.10 -7.66 Hungary 22006.62 -0.45 +0.00 +32.30 Romania 7092.68 +4.71 +0.07 +0.14 Greece 693.25 -1.23 -0.18 -16.09 Russia 885.61 +9.38 +1.07 +12.00 South Africa 47559.95 +96.97 +0.20 +8.16 Turkey 78934.93 -328.33 -0.41 -7.92 China 3391.99 +53.92 +1.62 +4.86 India 27214.60 +204.46 +0.76 -1.04 Currencies Latest Prev Local Local close currency currency % change % change in 2015 Czech Rep 27.08 27.09 +0.04 +2.10 Poland 4.23 4.23 -0.07 +1.22 Hungary 309.45 308.94 -0.16 +2.27 Romania 4.41 4.42 +0.04 +1.53 Serbia 119.76 119.77 +0.01 +1.33 Russia 61.51 61.39 -0.20 -5.63 Kazakhstan 276.10 276.19 +0.03 -33.81 Ukraine 21.32 21.70 +1.77 -26.04 South Africa 13.11 13.03 -0.61 -11.80 Kenya 102.50 103.10 +0.59 -11.85 Israel 3.83 3.81 -0.59 +1.55 Turkey 2.89 2.88 -0.37 -19.26 China 6.35 6.35 -0.09 -2.32 India 64.86 64.77 -0.14 -2.82 Brazil 3.80 3.80 +0.19 -30.00 Mexico 16.44 16.39 -0.31 -10.31 Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 434 -1 .14 6 81.20 1 For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jus35t For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/weh36s For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jun28s For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Editing by Toby Chopra)