EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks retreat on U.S. economic growth
#Market News
April 29, 2015 / 8:31 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks retreat on U.S. economic growth

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 29 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks fell
their most in over a month on Wednesday following
worse-than-expected U.S. economic growth data, while the U.S.
Federal Reserve's latest policy statement weighed on Brazil's
currency.
    The MSCI Latin American stock index fell
about 1.75 percent, a day after hitting a three-month high.
    U.S. gross domestic product expanded at its weakest pace in
a year in the first quarter, the U.S. Commerce Department
reported on Wednesday, raising concerns about the strength of
the economy and sapping demand for riskier assets such as Latin
American securities. 
    Brazil's Bovespa stock index erased Tuesday's gains
as shares of iron-ore producer Vale SA sank 7.9
percent. 
    The company will likely report a third straight quarterly
loss on Thursday as it struggles with the lowest iron-ore prices
in a decade, a Reuters poll showed. 
    Investors in Brazil also kept an eye on the next
interest-rate decision due from the central bank after markets
close on Wednesday. The bank is widely expected to raise its
benchmark rate 50 basis points to 13.25 percent, the highest in
six years.
    Currencies were also swayed by the outlook for interest
rates in the United States after the Fed said on Wednesday that
slow economic growth during the winter months was due in part to
"transitory factors." Investors are watching for signals that
slower economic growth in the United States could push back the
timeline for an eventual rise in U.S. rates. 
    The Brazilian real  weakened about 0.8 percent,
while the Chilean peso sank 0.5 percent.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2011 GMT:

 Stock indexes                           daily %     YTD %
                             Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1057.87     -0.86     11.58
                                                  
 MSCI LatAm                    2709.31     -1.76      1.11
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa               55325.29     -0.87     10.63
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                   44942.23     -0.87      4.16
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                    4055.14     -0.86      5.30
                                                  
 Chile IGPA                   19656.17     -0.76      4.16
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal             12184.56      0.38     46.71
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC                10772.49     -0.42    -45.12
                                                  
 Peru IGRA                    13237.66      0.15    -10.52
                                                  
 Venezuela IBC                 5726.82       1.9    109.27
                                                  
                                                          
 Currencies                              daily %     YTD %
                                          change    change
                                Latest            
 Brazil real                    2.9597     -0.80    -20.37
                                                  
 Mexico peso                    15.199      0.40    -14.27
                                                  
 Chile peso                        608     -0.45    -13.47
                                                  
 Colombia peso                    2375      1.01    -18.65
 Peru sol                       3.1201      0.10    -10.48
                                                  
 Argentina peso                 8.9000     -0.03    -27.05
 (interbank)                                      
                                                  
 Argentina peso                  12.68      0.39    -21.14
 (parallel)                                       
                                                  
 

 (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Leslie Adler)

