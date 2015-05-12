FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 12, 2015 / 4:56 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latin America currencies buoyed by broad dollar fall

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 12 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
strengthened across the board on Tuesday, buoyed by global
dollar weakness on a rise in German bond yields, while local
stock markets moved slightly lower.
    German bond yields rose on optimism that inflation may have
bottomed in the euro region, helping put the brakes on a recent
dollar rally and lending support to slumping Latin American
currencies. 
    The Brazilian real  clawed back part of the
previous day's losses, rising about 1 percent to trade near 3.02
per dollar.
    "Volatility is still high but it seems like this level is
more or less equilibrium," said Reginaldo Siaca, head of
currency trading at brokerage TOV in Sao Paulo.
    Every other major Latin American currency gained as well,
with the Chilean peso boosted by higher prices for copper
, the country's main export. 
    In equity markets, Brazil's Bovespa stock index was
little-changed as a modest decline in shares of iron-ore
producer Vale SA offset a nearly 7 percent gain in
private university operator Kroton Educacional SA.
    Kroton reported a 57 percent rise in first-quarter net
income before market open on Tuesday.
    The broader MSCI Latin American stock index 
eased about 0.25 percent lower.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1643 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                           daily %     YTD %
                             Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1030.38     -0.54      8.34
                                                  
 MSCI LatAm                    2718.15     -0.31     -0.04
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa               57079.18     -0.21     14.14
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                   44978.28     -0.45      4.25
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                    4124.98     -0.48      7.12
                                                  
 Chile IGPA                   19979.85     -0.45      5.88
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal             12250.13      1.19     42.79
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC                10608.74     -0.25     -8.82
                                                  
 Peru IGRA                 #N/A The     #N/A The  #VALUE!
                           record       record    
                           could not    could     
                           be found     not be    
                                        found     
 Venezuela IBC                  5593.8     -1.73    104.41
                                                  
                                                          
 Currencies                              daily %     YTD %
                                          change    change
                                Latest            
 Brazil real                    3.0236      0.94    -22.05
                                                  
 Mexico peso                   15.3143      0.28    -14.92
                                                  
 Chile peso                      603.3      1.08    -12.80
                                                  
 Colombia peso                 2370.05      0.63    -18.48
 Peru sol                       3.1521      0.03    -11.39
                                                  
 Argentina peso                 8.9350     -0.03    -27.34
 (interbank)                                      
                                                  
 Argentina peso                  12.49      0.24    -19.94
 (parallel)                                       
                                                  
 


 (Reporting by Asher Levine and Bruno Federowski Editing by W
Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
