Jamaica preps investor meetings through Citigroup

NEW YORK, June 11 (IFR) - Jamaica is readying investor meetings in Europe and the US through Citigroup, according to an investor.

The Caribbean nation, rated Caa2/B/B-, will see accounts in Los Angeles on June 16, in New York on June 18, in Boston in June 19, in London on June 22, in Germany on June 23 and in Amsterdam on June 24.

Meetings are being as described as a non-deal roadshow, but markets have been expecting the sovereign to raise funding to retire a PetroCaribe loan owed to Venezuela. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)