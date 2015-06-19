FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil markets slip on troubling economic data
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 19, 2015 / 6:00 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil markets slip on troubling economic data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian financial markets
sank on Friday after a round of disappointing labor, inflation
and activity data reinforced pessimism over the outlook for
Latin America's largest economy.  
    The Brazilian real  posted the sharpest intraday
loss among Latin American currencies, while the benchmark
Bovespa stock index dropped about 1 percent.
    Data on Friday showed Brazil lost jobs in May at an
unprecedented pace for the month as economic activity tumbled
and inflation soared beyond forecasts. The numbers underscore
expectations that Brazil's economy is shrinking at the fastest
pace in a quarter century this year. 
    Currencies across the region, including Brazil, were also
sunk by heightened risk aversion on mounting tensions over the
possibility of a Greek sovereign default. 
    Losses in Brazil's Bovespa were concentrated in shares of
major banks and commodities exporters, which often track global
risk appetite given their tendency to attract a larger share of
foreign investors.
    Shares of petrochemicals producer Braskem SA 
plunged 7 percent after Brazil's Federal Police arrested the
chief executive officer of major shareholder Odebrecht SA.
 
    Mexican and Chilean stocks  were little
changed, while the broader MSCI Latin American stock index
 dropped about 1.2 percent.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1752 GMT:

    
 Stock indexes                           daily %     YTD %
                             Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets          975.94     -0.17      2.23
                                                  
 MSCI LatAm                    2564.31      -1.2     -4.85
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa               53704.34     -0.98      7.39
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                   45129.02      0.02      4.60
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                    3907.62     -0.17      1.47
                                                  
 Chile IGPA                   19030.91     -0.14      0.85
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal             11332.25       0.6     32.09
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC                10263.67     -0.35    -11.78
                                                  
 Peru IGRA                 -            -            -
                                                  
 Venezuela IBC                 12195.3     -7.44    216.04
                                                  
                                                          
 Currencies                              daily %     YTD %
                                          change    change
                                Latest            
 Brazil real                    3.0806     -0.73    -13.73
                                                  
 Mexico peso                    15.319      0.16     -3.75
                                                  
 Chile peso                     632.25     -0.67     -4.09
                                                  
 Colombia peso                    2554     -0.52     -6.50
 Peru sol                       3.1671     -0.09     -5.94
                                                  
 Argentina peso                 9.0550     -0.03     -5.58
 (interbank)                                      
                                                  
 Argentina peso                  12.91      1.32      8.44
 (parallel)                                       
                                                  
 

 (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.