FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies slip on global dollar gain
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 23, 2015 / 4:01 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies slip on global dollar gain

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 23 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
mostly erased the previous session's gains on Tuesday as traders
around the world turned their attention back towards the outlook
for higher interest rates in the United States. 
    Every major currency in the region slipped against the
dollar, though stock markets traded slightly higher, led by
Brazil's Bovespa stock index.
    U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday, driving global dollar
gains, after encouraging housing data boosted the outlook for
growth, and higher interest rates, in the world's largest
economy.
    Latin American currencies had risen in the previous session
on cooling tensions in Greece's debt negotiations, though a
resolution to avert a default has yet to be reached.
    "The market is putting the Greece question aside for a bit
after yesterday's optimism and is back to focusing on the Fed,"
said Luciano Rostagno, chief strategist with Banco Mizuho in Sao
Paulo.
    Expectations for higher U.S. interest rates tend to sap
demand for riskier assets such as Latin American securities.
    Brazil's real  fell to 3.1 per dollar,
contributing to a 14.2 percent decline in the year to date.
    Chile's peso slipped about 0.4 percent, despite
higher prices for copper, the country's main export. 
    Equities markets inched higher, with Brazil's Bovespa
touching its highest level in nearly a month. Bank shares led
gains, while shares of meat packer JBS SA sank 3
percent.
    JBS said on Tuesday that its purchase of local rival Marfrig
Global Foods SA's European Moy Park unit will lead to
$50 million a year in cost savings. JBS shares had risen 1
percent on Monday following announcement of the acquisition over
the weekend.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1548 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                           daily %     YTD %
                             Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets          991.46      0.42      3.24
                                                  
 MSCI LatAm                     2573.4     -0.14     -5.53
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa               54153.68      0.54      8.29
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                   45364.46      0.31      5.14
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                    3950.42      0.81      2.58
                                                  
 Chile IGPA                   19213.27      0.69      1.82
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal            11476.359     -0.91     33.77
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC                10310.86      0.95    -11.38
                                                  
 Peru IGRA                 -            -            -
                                                  
 Venezuela IBC                12456.96      1.49    222.82
                                                  
                                                          
 Currencies                              daily %     YTD %
                                          change    change
                                Latest            
 Brazil real                    3.0956     -0.51    -14.15
                                                  
 Mexico peso                    15.393     -0.36     -4.22
                                                  
 Chile peso                      634.3     -0.48     -4.40
                                                  
 Colombia peso                  2547.6     -0.51     -6.26
 Peru sol                       3.1801     -0.25     -6.32
                                                  
 Argentina peso                 9.0625      0.00     -5.66
 (interbank)                                      
                                                  
 Argentina peso                  13.15     -0.76      6.46
 (parallel)                                       
                                                  
 


 (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.