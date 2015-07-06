FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LATAM WRAP-LatAm credits resilient in face of Greek woes
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 6, 2015 / 8:47 PM / 2 years ago

LATAM WRAP-LatAm credits resilient in face of Greek woes

Davide Scigliuzzo

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 6 (IFR) - Latin American credits neared the end of Monday’s volatile session close to flat, recovering late in the day from some widening earlier caused by the ongoing drama in Greece.

But while that indicated a benign approach to the Greek woes, bankers said, headline risk remains too big for LatAm borrowers to come to market with new deals.

“It’s not like things are gapping 50bp, but there is quite a lot of uncertainty,” one syndicate banker in New York told IFR.

“I would assume people will take it day-by-day.”

Argentinian bonds meanwhile were holding steady around last week’s closing levels, as local election results viewed as a setback for outgoing President Christina Kirchner offset the worries about Greece.

“It is telling that, on a day like today, Argentina is holding up,” said Jorge Piedrahita, CEO of brokerage Torino Capital.

A close ally of business-friendly presidential candidate Mauricio Macri won the first round of mayoral elections in the City of Buenos Aires by ample margin, although he failed to secure enough votes to avoid a run-off later this month.

In the province of Cordoba, a Peronist candidate who also opposes President Fernandez became the new governor. Candidates close to Fernandez finished both races in third place. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan and Marc Carnegie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.