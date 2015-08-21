FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets track global decline on China fears
#Market News
August 21, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets track global decline on China fears

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies and
stocks sank on Friday, tracking a drop in global markets
following disappointing manufacturing data from China.
    The Colombian and Mexican pesos , as well as
Brazil's real  weakened over 1 percent against the
U.S. dollar. 
    Stock markets fell across the region and the MSCI Latin
American stock index headed for its biggest
one-day loss in nearly three months.
    The rout came after data showed activity in China's factory
sector shrank at its fastest pace in almost 6-1/2 years in
August. The data raised additional fears of a sharp economic
slowdown in China, Brazil's No. 1 trade partner and a top
purchaser of Latin American raw materials.
    Prices for copper, Chile's main export, fell for the
sixth session in seven and hovered near the lowest level since
mid-2009. Chile's peso, which tracks copper prices
closely, dropped to a fresh 12-year low.
    In equities markets, Brazil's Bovespa stock index 
headed for its lowest closing level of the year, driven by
widely traded shares of commodities exporters and banks.
Brazil's most widely traded shares tend to attract a large
portion of foreign investors looking for exposure to Brazilian
assets and often swing on global risk appetite. 
    
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1601 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                        daily %    YTD %
                             Latest    change   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets        812.63    -2.13   -13.18
                                               
 MSCI LatAm                  2041.89    -2.33   -23.36
                                               
 Brazil Bovespa           45877.9439    -1.65    -8.26
                                   3           
 Mexico IPC                 42323.12    -1.66    -1.91
                                               
 Chile IPSA                   3736.6    -0.76    -2.97
                                               
 Chile IGPA                 18278.97    -0.67    -3.13
                                               
 Argentina MerVal          10507.569    -3.27    22.48
                                               
 Colombia IGBC               9262.65    -1.32   -20.39
                                               
 Venezuela IBC              15221.79        0   294.48
                                               
                                                      
 Currencies                           daily %    YTD %
                                       change   change
                              Latest           
 Brazil real                  3.4975    -1.12   -24.02
                                               
 Mexico peso                  16.923    -0.66   -12.88
                                               
 Chile peso                    697.2    -1.28   -13.02
                                               
 Colombia peso               3110.61    -1.60   -23.23
 Peru sol                      3.278    -0.58    -9.12
                                               
 Argentina peso               9.2575    -0.03    -7.64
 (interbank)                                   
                                               
 Argentina peso                15.45    -0.65    -9.39
 (parallel)                                    
                                               
 
 (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
