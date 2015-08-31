FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LATAM WRAP-Brazil's 2016 budget deficit report spooks investors
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 31, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

LATAM WRAP-Brazil's 2016 budget deficit report spooks investors

Davide Scigliuzzo

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (IFR) - Brazilian credits took a beating on Monday as reports that the government has budgeted a primary deficit in 2016 dented investor confidence in the ability of President Dilma Rousseff to preserve the country’s investment-grade rating.

After abandoning plans to revive an unpopular tax on financial transactions, Rousseff will submit to Congress a budget that shows government revenues falling short of spending before interest payments in 2016, a government official told Reuters on Monday.

The decision is the latest sign of the difficulties faced by the Rousseff administration in plugging a widening fiscal gap, which rating agencies see as a necessary condition to keep their investment-grade ratings on the country’s debt.

“If we don’t get a level of political cooperation that results in better medium-term fiscal policies the likelihood of a downgrade is pretty close to inevitable over the next three months,” said James Barrineau, co-head of emerging markets debt at Schroders.

“The rating agencies are trying to bend over backwards to give Brazil the benefit of the doubt.”

Brazil’s five-year credit default swaps widened by nearly 20bp on Monday morning to a spread of 349bp-356bp, according to Markit before retracing somewhat.

The sovereign’s cash bonds were also performing poorly, particularly at the long end, where the 2041s dropped 1.25 points to 88.5-89.0, according to a New-York based trader.

Elsewhere in the region, Venezuelan bonds appeared to find some buyers after lagging a rally in crude at the end of last week helped by demand from real money accounts.

Bonds issued by the sovereign and by state-run oil company PDVSA were between half and a full point higher in price at the belly, according to the trader. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.