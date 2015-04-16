LatAm credit markets drift in well-supported market

NEW YORK, April 16 (IFR) - Latin American credit prices were flat to a touch lower but remain well supported with 10-year US Treasury yields around 1.88% and crude prices showed signs of stabilizing.

“Oil is lower but it is still above US$55, which is positive for some names,” said Rodrigo Covian, head of fixed-income at Bulltick.

Brent hit a 2015 high earlier Thursday morning at US$63.29 a barrel on expectations the supply-demand imbalance that sent crude tumbling earlier this year may be finding a better equilibrium.

Both Brent and US crude subsequently gave back some gains later in the session to trade at US$62.27 and US$55.29, but remain near recent highs.

Colombian credits were weaker with state-owned oil company Ecopetrol’s bond prices slipping following the approval for the issuance of up to US$3.175bn in bonds. The 2025s were being quoted this morning some 50ct lower at 97.375.

Meanwhile, Pacific Rubiales, which is currently meeting investors on an extensive global roadshow, is also watching its 2025 bond prices move south, albeit only slightly, to 61.00.

Elsewhere in the oil space, investors have largely shrugged off S&P’s decision yesterday to downgrade Petroleum Company of Trinidad & Tobago (Petrotrin) to BB+ from BBB-. The company’s 2019s were being quoted at a mid-market price of around 121.00, marking a two point climb since Monday.

Meanwhile, the primary market continues to show signs of life with BBVA Colombia emerging with initial price thoughts of Treasuries plus 325bp area on the sale of US$300m in 10-year subordinated Tier II notes through bookrunners BBVA and Morgan Stanley. Expected ratings on the notes are Baa3/BBB by Moody’s and Fitch.

PIPELINE

ACI Airport Sudamerica, controlling shareholder of the concessionaire of Uruguay’s Carrasco airport, has mandated BAML and Nomura to arrange investor meetings, which finished Wednesday in London and Los Angeles.

A potential senior secured 144A/Reg S deal backed by future dividends from a long-term airport concession contract may follow.

Pacific Rubiales, the largest private oil producer in Colombia, kicked off investor meetings through BAML, Citigroup and HSBC. The company will head to Santiago on April 30; Los Angeles on May 4; and Miami on May 6.

Empresa Electrica Guacolda S.A. (Guacolda) will kick off roadshows this week as it markets a senior unsecured 144A/RegS USD bond. The borrower mandated Citigroup, GS and Itau as global coordinators while Scotiabank is joint bookrunner.

The issuer will be in Santiago and London on Friday and the following week it will head to Los Angeles on April 20, New York on April 21 and Boston and New York on April 22. Guacolda is owned 50% plus 1 share by AES Gener (Baa3/BBB-/BBB-), with the remainder being held by infrastructure fund Global Infrastructure Partners. Expected ratings are BBB-/BBB-. (Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)