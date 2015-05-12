FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rate volatility sends LatAm debt prices lower
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 12, 2015 / 9:16 PM / 2 years ago

Rate volatility sends LatAm debt prices lower

Paul Kilby

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 12 (IFR) - Latin American debt prices ended lower on Tuesday on the back of continued volatility in US Treasuries. Yields on the 10-year hit 2.37% - their highest levels since mid-November - before settling down to 2.25% later in the session.

Sovereign bonds reacted to these sharp Treasury swings with Brazil’s 2025s quoted at 97.50-98.80 or much lower than the 101.125 quoted in late April. Spreads on these bonds were about 12bp wider at 230bp over, one trader said.

Petrobras bonds were also inching wider, albeit not as dramatically as the sovereign, with the 2024s closing at around 419bp-410bp. This comes on the back of news that the embattled oil company was considering a foray in the local bond markets to raise R$3bn plus (US$983m).

“Everything is better offered. That’s for sure,” said a trader.

Some corporate credits, however, remain resilient in the face of the sell-off in Treasuries, with Jose Cuervo’s new 10-year bond ending flat at 98.70-99.00 or 165bp-161bp over.

Still, uncertainty about rate movements is likely to keep borrowers sidelined for now.

“I don’t think the market will be taking any new issues, not with this volatility,” said the trader. “Whoever is planning to (come to market) should probably wait for a better moment.”

For now a lack of supply and outflows have helped put a floor under debt prices in Latin America, but spreads could widen should corporate Brazil finally return to market in force.

“Demand in the primary markets have been driven by the favorable supply-demand imbalance, but that could change drastically if more Brazilian corporates come,” said a senior banker.

Bankers said borrowers are now simply waiting for more stable conditions.

“Before the market was closed (for Brazilian issuers),” said a Sao Paulo based banker. “We have mandates in euros and dollars. Treasury volatility may impact pricing but the market is there. It is now a matter of timing.”

Meanwhile, investors continue to see value in Brazil, which looks cheap to other credit markets in the region. “It is a good time to buy Brazil,” said an EM dedicated investor. “From a valuation perspective it’s the best place to be.”

PIPELINE

LatAm Airlines was wrapping up US roadshows on Tuesday ahead of a potential sale of enhanced equipment trust certificates (EETCs) through leads Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan, said a source. (Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.