Crude futures pare gains after API data shows surprise build
Exchange-traded funds
Reuters Backstory
July 24, 2012 / 8:50 PM / 5 years ago

Crude futures pare gains after API data shows surprise build

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. and Brent crude futures pared gains in post-settlement trading on Tuesday after industry data showed U.S. crude inventories rose 1.3 million barrels last week against the forecast for a 700,000 barrel drawdown in a Reuters poll.

U.S. September crude was up 16 cents at $88.30 a barrel by 4:38 p.m. EDT (20:38 GMT). It was up 55 cents at $88.69 a barrel just before the American Petroleum Institute’s report was issued. Brent September crude was up 4 cents at $103.30, having been up 42 cents at $103.68 just before the API report hit. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Alden Bentley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
