US crude down over $3 as Saudi worries fade, dollar gains
March 2, 2012 / 6:41 PM / 6 years ago

US crude down over $3 as Saudi worries fade, dollar gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures retreated further on Friday after Saudi Arabia denied a report of a pipeline fire, easing worries over its oil supply, and as the dollar rose, prompting investors to trim positions in riskier oil and other commodities.

NYMEX crude for April dellivery extended its session low to $105.80 a barrel, falling $3.04, or 2.79 percent. By 1:32 p.m. EST (1832 GMT), it traded back to $106.32, down $2.52, or 2.31 percent. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

