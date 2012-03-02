US crude down over $3 as Saudi worries fade, dollar gains

NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures retreated further on Friday after Saudi Arabia denied a report of a pipeline fire, easing worries over its oil supply, and as the dollar rose, prompting investors to trim positions in riskier oil and other commodities.

NYMEX crude for April dellivery extended its session low to $105.80 a barrel, falling $3.04, or 2.79 percent. By 1:32 p.m. EST (1832 GMT), it traded back to $106.32, down $2.52, or 2.31 percent. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)