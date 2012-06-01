FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent ends at 16-month low, down 5th straight week
June 1, 2012 / 7:56 PM / 5 years ago

Brent ends at 16-month low, down 5th straight week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 1 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures ended at their lowest in 16 months on Friday, losing ground for the fifth week in a row, after weak U.S. jobs data, a slump in Chinese manufacturing and the deepening euro zone crisis sparked a selloff across markets.

In London, Brent for July delivery settled at $98.43 a barrel, down $3.44, or 3.38 percent. It was the lowest finish for front-month Brent since Jan. 27, 2011, when prices ended at $97.39.

For the week, front-month Brent fell $8.40, or 7.86 percent. In five weeks, front-month Brent has slumped $21.40, or 17.86 percent, the biggest five-week decline since the period to June 4, 2010, when prices lost almost 19 percent, Reuters data shows. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)

