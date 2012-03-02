FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent ends down as Saudi worries ease, dollar gains
March 2, 2012 / 8:11 PM / in 6 years

Brent ends down as Saudi worries ease, dollar gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - Brent crude fell more than 2 percent on Friday after Saudi Arabia denied a report of a pipeline fire, reassuring markets about its oil supply, and as a stronger dollar led investors to pare their holdings in riskier assets in oil and other commodities.

In London, ICE Brent crude for April delivery settled at $123.65 a barrel, falling $2.55, or 2.02 percent. For the week, it fell $1.82, or 1.45 percent from the $125.47 settlement on Feb. 24, ending weekly gains for five straight weeks. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)

