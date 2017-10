NEW YORK, July 3 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures ended above $100 a barrel on Tuesday, at the highest price in nearly five weeks, after Iran threatened to block the Strait of Hormuz oil shipping lane and tested a missiles capable of hitting Israel.

In London, August Brent crude gained $3.34, or 3.43 percent, to settle at $100.68 a barrel, the highest settlement for front-month Brent since May 31, when prices closed at $101.87. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Alden Bentley)