Brent up a third day on U.S. jobs data, eyes China

NEW YORK, March 9 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures rose for the third straight session Friday, lifted by higher-than-expected U.S. jobs growth for February, prospects for more monetary easing in China, and relief that Greece avoided an immediate default.

In London, ICE Brent crude for April delivery settled at $125.98 a barrel, gaining 54 cents, or 0.43 percent. For the week, front-month Brent rose $2.33, or 1.88 percent, after falling 1.45 percent in the prior week. Front-month Brent has risen in six of the last seven weeks. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)