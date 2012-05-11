FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent down, posts biggest 2-week loss since Dec. 2011
May 11, 2012 / 7:20 PM / 5 years ago

Brent down, posts biggest 2-week loss since Dec. 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEWS YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures fell for a second straight day on Friday as a slowdown in China’s industrial growth and euro zone turmoil amid Greece’s political uncertainty prompted investors to pare their bets in oil and metals.

In London, ICE June Brent crude settled at $112.26 a barrel, dropping 47 cents, or 0.42 percent.

For the week, front-month Brent dipped 92 cents, or 0.81 percent, falling for a second consecutive week. In those two weeks, front-month Brent fell $7.57, or 6.3 percent, its biggest two-week percentage loss since the week to Dec. 16, 2011.

