FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brent down as China, Italy data spur demand worries
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
March 12, 2012 / 7:16 PM / 6 years ago

Brent down as China, Italy data spur demand worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 12 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures settled lower on Monday, ending three straight days of gains as weak economic data from China flared up oil demand worries.

A move by world powers and Iran to resume stalled talks on Tehran’s disputed nuclear program eased concerns about an immediate disruption in Iran’s oil supplies, adding selling pressure to oil futures.

In London, Brent crude for April delivery settled at $125.34 a barrel, dropping 64 cents, or 0.51 percent, after trading between $124.20 and $125.98. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.