Brent down as China, Italy data spur demand worries

NEW YORK, March 12 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures settled lower on Monday, ending three straight days of gains as weak economic data from China flared up oil demand worries.

A move by world powers and Iran to resume stalled talks on Tehran’s disputed nuclear program eased concerns about an immediate disruption in Iran’s oil supplies, adding selling pressure to oil futures.

In London, Brent crude for April delivery settled at $125.34 a barrel, dropping 64 cents, or 0.51 percent, after trading between $124.20 and $125.98. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)