FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brent ends at 16-mth low on Europe woes, US data eyed
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 12, 2012 / 7:18 PM / 5 years ago

Brent ends at 16-mth low on Europe woes, US data eyed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures fell for a fourth straight day to end at a 16-month low on Tuesday, hobbled by the euro zone debt crisis and as investors awaited weekly petroleum inventory data forecast to show a drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles.

That drawdown is expected to include a decline in crude stocks at the U.S. delivery point in Cushing, Oklahoma, and that expectation has narrowed Brent crude’s premium against U.S. oil on the day to below $14 a barrel.

In London, ICE Brent crude for July delivery settled at $97.14 a barrel, falling 86 cents, or 0.88 percent. It was the lowest settlement for front-month Brent since Jan. 25, 2011, when prices ended at $95.25. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.