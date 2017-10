NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures ended higher on Tuesday on growing economic confidence in Germany, a sharp increase in U.S. retail sales and a U.S. Federal Reserve statement that it will maintain low interest rates at least through 2014.

In London, ICE Brent crude for April delivery settled at $126.22 a barrel, gaining 88 cents, or 0.70 percent, after trading between $125.00 and $126.79.