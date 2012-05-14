FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent ends at 3-1/2-mth low on Greece, China worries
#Market News
May 14, 2012 / 7:15 PM / in 5 years

Brent ends at 3-1/2-mth low on Greece, China worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures slid to the lowest level in 3-1/2 months on Monday as Greece’s political impasse raised fears it might exit the euro zone and concerns lingered about an economic slowdown in China, prompting a broad commodities sell-off.

Brent crude for June delivery settled at $111.57 a barrel, falling 69 cents, or 0.61 percent, the lowest for front-month Brent since Feb. 1, when prices closed at $111.56. It traded as low as $110.04, the lowest intraday for front-month Brent since Jan. 25, when prices hit $108.91.

