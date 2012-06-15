CORRECTED-Brent crude ends higher on Greece hopes

(Corrects number of days lower to six)

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - Brent oil futures ended higher on Friday after six straight days of losses, a s hopes rose that following pivotal elections in Greece this weekend, major central banks would act in concert to defuse any negative economic impact from the poll.

In London, ICE Brent crude for August delivery settled at $97.61 a barrel, rising 44 cents, or 0.45 percent. For the week, front-month Brent fell $1.86, or 1.87 percent, after gaining 1 percent in the week to June 8. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)