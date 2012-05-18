FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent falls, posts biggest 3-wk drop since May '11
May 18, 2012 / 7:40 PM / in 5 years

Brent falls, posts biggest 3-wk drop since May '11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures dipped o n F riday, falling for the third day in a row, as investors pared holdings of risky assets such as oil and equities on fears that problems in Greece and Spain were spreading to other euro zone nations.

In London, ICE July Brent crude settled at $107.14 a barrel, edging down 35 cents, or 0.33 percent, the lowest close for front-month Brent since the Dec. 20, 2011 settlement at $106.73 and extending losses to a third straight week.

In three weeks, front-month Brent has fallen $12.69, or 10.59 percent, its biggest three-week drop since the week to May 20, 2011, when prices ended 10.72 percent lower.

