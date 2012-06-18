Brent falls back on euro zone woes after Greek vote

NEW YORK, June 18 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures fell back on Monday, hobbled by the euro zone debt crisis amid persistent worries about Spain’s debt and as the pro-bailout bloc win in Greek polls failed to ease concerns about the European Union’s future.

In London, ICE August Brent crude settled at $96.05 a barrel, dropping $1.56, or 1.60 percent, the lowest settlement for front-month Brent since Jan. 25, 2011, after trading between $95.38 to $99.50. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)