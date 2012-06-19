Brent slips on ample supplies, Europe woes, Iran

NEW YORK, June 18 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures fell on Tuesday as European supplies remain ample and amid conflicting news on the use of Europe’s rescue funds to aid stricken euro zone members.

News that Iran hoped for a new round of talks with world powers over its nuclear program after its latest negotiations were deadlocked, also helped pull prices lower, traders said.

In London, ICE Brent crude for August delivery ended down 29 cents, or 0.30 percent at $95.76 a barrel, the lowest settlement for front-month Brent since Jan. 25, 2011. In early trade, the contract slumped to a session low of $94.44. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Alden Bentley)