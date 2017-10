NEW YORK, March 20 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures ended more than 1 percent lower on Tuesday as top OPEC exporter Saudi Arabia offered reassurances it was ready to meet any supply shortfalls to a market jittery over a potential disruption in Iranian supplies.

In London, Brent crude for May delivery fell for a second straight day and settled at $124.12 a barrel, down $1.59, or 1.26 percent, after trading between $123.20 and $125.44.