Brent down nearly 4 pct on weak global data, high supply

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures tumbled nearly 4 percent on Thursday, to end at the lowest level in 18 months as gloomy economic data from China, the United States and the euro zone plus brimming oil supplies sparked a further selloff.

In London, August Brent crude fell for the fourth session in a row on heavy volume and closed at $89.23 a barrel, dropping $3.46, or 3.7 percent, posting the lowest settlement for front-month Brent since Dec. 1, 2010. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)