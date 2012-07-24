Brent crude edges up; eyes on China, euro zone data

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures edged up on Tuesday in choppy trading as investors weighed higher factory output from China against weak euro zone manufacturing data and a survey showing a shrinkage in the German private sector.

In London, Brent September crude settled at $103.42 a barrel, gaining 16 cents, or 0.15 percent, after trading from $102.53 to $104.48. The front-month contract had fallen sharply in the two prior sessions. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)