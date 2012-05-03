Brent down over $2 on economic worries, OPEC view

NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures extended losses to more than $2 a barrel on Thursday, pressured by weak U.S. economic data and a comment from a top OPEC official that the group was working hard to bring down oil prices. In London, ICE Brent crude for June delivery dropped to a session low of $116.10 a barrel, down $2.10, or 1.78 percent, after earlier breaking below its $100-day moving average of $117.34. By 11:15 a.m. EDT (1515 GMT) it was down $1.80, or $1.52 percent, at $116.40. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)