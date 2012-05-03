FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent down over $2 on economic worries, OPEC view
#Energy
May 3, 2012 / 3:20 PM / 5 years ago

Brent down over $2 on economic worries, OPEC view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures extended
losses to more than $2 a barrel on Thursday, pressured by  weak
U.S. economic data and a comment from a top OPEC official that
the group was working hard to bring down oil prices.	
    In London, ICE Brent crude for June delivery dropped
to a session low of $116.10 a barrel, down $2.10, or 1.78
percent, after earlier breaking below its $100-day moving
average of $117.34. By 11:15 a.m. EDT (1515 GMT) it was down
$1.80, or $1.52 percent,  at $116.40.	
	
 (Reporting By Gene Ramos)

