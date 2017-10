NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures climbed back to positive territory on pre-weekend short-covering as the euro rallied from a four-month low, although pressure remains on worries that economic problems in Greece and Spain could spread to other euro zone nations.

In London, ICE July Brent crude traded at $107.89, up 40 cents, or 0.37 percent, by 1:37 p.m. EDT (1737 GMT), after extending the session high to $107.95, up 46 cents, or 0.43 percent. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)