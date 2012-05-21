FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent gains on China, G8 moves after 3-day loss
May 21, 2012

Brent gains on China, G8 moves after 3-day loss

NEW YORK, May 21 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures rose for the first time in four sessions on Monday as China’s premier called for more economic stimulus and a G8 summit supported Greece’s remaining in the euro zone while ratcheting up pressure over Iran’s nuclear program.

In London, ICE Brent crude for July delivery settled at $108.81 a barrel, rising $1.67, or 1.56 percent.

Just before settlement, the contract extended its session gains to $2, and later posted the day’s high at $109.22, up $2.08, or 1.94 percent. In early trade, it hit a session low of $106.75. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)

