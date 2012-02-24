FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent up sharply, IAEA says Iran steps up nuclear work
February 24, 2012 / 5:21 PM / 6 years ago

Brent up sharply, IAEA says Iran steps up nuclear work

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures extended gains on Friday, hitting a fresh nine-month high after the United Nation’s nuclear watchdog said Iran has sharply stepped up work on uranium enrichment, a development seen likely to further raise tensions between Tehran and the West.

In London, ICE Brent crude for April delivery surged to a session high of $124.98, up $1.36, or 1.1 percent, marking the highest price for front-month Brent since May 3, 2011, when intraday prices hit $125.02. By 12:13 p.m. EST (1713 GMT), the contract was up $1.01, 0.82 percent, at $124.63. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

