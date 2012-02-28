FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent down over $2 on demand worry, technicals
#Energy
February 28, 2012 / 7:05 PM / 6 years ago

Brent down over $2 on demand worry, technicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures fell more than $2 a barrel on Tuesday, on worries that high oil prices might hurt global economic growth and on technical signals that the correction from above $125 has not finished.

In London, ICE Brent crude for April delivery fell back for a second day in a row, hitting a session low of $121.52, down $2.65, or 2.13 percent. By 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT), it traded at $121.59, down $2.58, or 2.08 percent. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by David Gregorio)

