NEW YORK, July 9 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures gained further ground on Monday, climbing back above $100 a barrel on the threat of a complete shutdown of Norway’s oil production after labor talks failed, and on hopes of monetary policy easing in China.

In London, Brent crude for August delivery shot up to a session high of $100.24 a barrel, gaining $2.05 or 2.09 percent. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)