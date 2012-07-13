CORRECTED-Brent up over $2 on North Sea supply outlook, China GDP

(Corrects to say up over $2, not $3)

NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures jumped more than $2 a barrel on Friday, extending gains on news of tighter North Sea supply outlook due to production problems and as China’s second quarter GDP data eased concerns about its slowing economic growth.

In London, August Brent crude hit a session high of $103.44 a barrel, up $2.37, or 2.34 percent. By 1:12 p.m. EDT (1712 GMT) it traded at $103.35, up $2.28 or 2.26 percent. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by David Gregorio and Bob Burgdorfer)