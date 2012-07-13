FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Brent up over $2 on North Sea supply outlook, China GDP
July 13, 2012 / 5:16 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Brent up over $2 on North Sea supply outlook, China GDP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say up over $2, not $3)

NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures jumped more than $2 a barrel on Friday, extending gains on news of tighter North Sea supply outlook due to production problems and as China’s second quarter GDP data eased concerns about its slowing economic growth.

In London, August Brent crude hit a session high of $103.44 a barrel, up $2.37, or 2.34 percent. By 1:12 p.m. EDT (1712 GMT) it traded at $103.35, up $2.28 or 2.26 percent. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by David Gregorio and Bob Burgdorfer)

