Brent crude ends over 2 pct up on Iran worries, dollar
March 16, 2012 / 7:05 PM / 6 years ago

Brent crude ends over 2 pct up on Iran worries, dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures ended more than 2 percent higher on Friday as Iran oil supply worries and a weakening of the dollar on lesser chances of U.S. monetary policy tightening improved investor risk appetite for oil and other commodities.

In London, ICE Brent crude for May delivery, the new front-month, settled at $125.81 a barrel, gaining $3.21, or 2.62 percent, after trading between $122.45 and $126.10. For the week, it fell 17 cents, or 0.13 percent, from the $125.98 settlement on March 9. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

