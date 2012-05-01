US crude ends at 5-wk high on strong factory data

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rose to their highest level in five weeks on Tuesday as strong U.S. and Chinese factory data in April brightened oil demand prospects, easing recent growth concerns and for the moment edging out euro zone debt worries.

NYMEX June crude closed $1.29 higher, or 1.23 percent, at $106.16 a barrel, the highest settlement since March 27.

Technical buying gave the contract an added boost as it hurdled the 50-day average at $105.21, breaking through resistance convincingly to hit a session high of $106.43, the highest intraday price since March 28.