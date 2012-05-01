FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US crude ends at 5-wk high on strong factory data
#Market News
May 1, 2012 / 6:41 PM / 5 years ago

US crude ends at 5-wk high on strong factory data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rose to their highest level in five weeks on Tuesday as strong U.S. and Chinese factory data in April brightened oil demand prospects, easing recent growth concerns and for the moment edging out euro zone debt worries.

NYMEX June crude closed $1.29 higher, or 1.23 percent, at $106.16 a barrel, the highest settlement since March 27.

Technical buying gave the contract an added boost as it hurdled the 50-day average at $105.21, breaking through resistance convincingly to hit a session high of $106.43, the highest intraday price since March 28.

