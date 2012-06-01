US crude slumps 3.8 pct, down for a fifth week

June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures settled at its lowest level in nearly eight months and extended weekly losses to a fifth in a row on Friday, falling in a cross-market sell-off on global economic worries due to weak U.S. jobs data, soft Chinese manufacturing and the deepening euro zone debt crisis.

NYMEX crude for July delivery closed at $83.23 a barrel, skidding $3.30, or 3.81 percent, the lowest settlement since Oct. 7, when prices ended at $82.98.

For the week, front-month crude fell $7.63, or 8.4 percent, the biggest loss for a week since the week to Sept. 23, when prices fell 9.2 percent. In five weeks, front-month crude dropped $21.70, or 20.68 percent, the biggest five-week loss since the period to Jan. 18, 2009, when prices fell 21.22 percent.