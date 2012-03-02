FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US crude ends lower as Saudi worries fade, dollar up
March 2, 2012 / 7:51 PM / 6 years ago

US crude ends lower as Saudi worries fade, dollar up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures dropped nearly 2 percent on Friday, retreating after Saudi Arabia denied a report of a pipeline fire, and as a stronger dollar prompted investors to trim positions in riskier assets.

NYMEX crude for April delivery settled at $106.70 a barrel, falling $2.14, or 1.97 percent. For the week, U.S. crude fell $3.07 or 2.8 percent from the $109.77 settlement on Feb. 24, snapping a three-week winning streak. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)

