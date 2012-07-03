FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US crude up 4.7 pct on supply fears; stimulus eyed
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
July 3, 2012 / 6:41 PM / 5 years ago

US crude up 4.7 pct on supply fears; stimulus eyed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 3 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures shot up more than 4 percent on Tuesday, as tensions over Iran’s threat to block the Strait of Hormuz shipping lane and its testing of missiles capable of hitting Israel sparked fresh fears over supply disruption.

Hopes that central banks would act to provide stimulus to the weakening global economy and short-covering before the July 4 U.S. Independence Day holiday also supported the rally.

NYMEX crude for August delivery settled at $87.66 a barrel, gaining $3.91, or 4.67 percent, the highest settlement since May 30’s closing price of $87.82. It traded between $83.33 and $88.04. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.