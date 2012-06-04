FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US crude rebounds on euro rally, bargain hunting
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 4, 2012 / 6:41 PM / in 5 years

US crude rebounds on euro rally, bargain hunting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rebounded on Monday after four days of losses and last week’s slide of 8.4 percent as the euro rallied on hopes that European authorities can contain the euro zone debt crisis.

Bargain hunting also encouraged some buyers to step back in, after the recent sell-off dragged prices to near eight-month lows, putting the market in a sharply oversold condition, a key technical indicator showed.

NYMEX crude for July delivery settled at $83.98 a barrel, gaining 75 cents, or 0.9 percent, after dropping to a session low of $81.21, the lowest since Oct. 6. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.