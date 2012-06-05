U.S. crude rises a second day on ISM data

NEW YORK, June 5 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures rose for a second straight day on Tuesday as the vital U.S. service sector grew faster than expected in May, the ISM industry report showed - a small, bright lining that followed a spate of gloomy economic reports.

Gains were limited, however, as euro zone debt worries deepened after Spain said credit markets were closing to the country, pulling the euro lower.

NYMEX crude for July delivery settled at $84.29 a barrel, rising 31 cents, or 0.37 percent, after trading between $83.31 and $84.92.