RPT-US crude down nearly 2 pct on growth worries, Iran talks
March 6, 2012 / 7:52 PM / 6 years ago

RPT-US crude down nearly 2 pct on growth worries, Iran talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to fix technical problem)

NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures fell nearly 2 percent on Tuesday as global economic worries and concerns about Greek’s debt restructuring caused the euro to drop against the dollar, diminishing investors’ appetite for riskier trades in oil and other commodities as well as equities.

News that major powers accepted Iran’s offer for talks about its disputed nuclear program eased concerns about supply disruptions and that also pressured crude futures.

NYMEX crude for April delivery settled at $104.70 a barrel, falling $2.02, or 1.89 percent, after trading between $104.51 and $107.34. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)

