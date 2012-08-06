US crude ends up as equities gain, dollar weakens

NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures ended higher for a second straight session on Monday, lifted by stronger equities and a weaker dollar on hopes of more European Central Bank action to ease the euro zone debt crisis.

Ongoing turmoil in the Middle East also raised crude futures’ geopolitical risk premium. NYMEX crude for September delivery rose 80 cents, or 0.88 percent, to settle at $92.20 a barrel, after trading between $90.63 and $92.33. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)