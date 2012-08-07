FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US crude ends above $93, 12-wk high; eyes stimulus, North Sea
August 7, 2012 / 6:51 PM / 5 years ago

US crude ends above $93, 12-wk high; eyes stimulus, North Sea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures rose for a third day in a row on Tuesday, posting the highest settlement in 12 weeks, on hopes for more U.S. Federal Reserve economic stimulus and as North Sea output was seen likely to hit a record low in September.

Tensions in the Middle East also increase geopolitical risks. NYMEX September crude settled at $93.67 a barrel, gaining $1.47, or 1.59 percent. It was the highest settlement for front-month NYMEX crude since May 15’s close at $93.98. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; editing by John Wallace)

