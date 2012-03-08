FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2012 / 7:46 PM / in 6 years

US crude up on Greece debt deal hopes, Iran tensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures rose for a second straight day on Thursday on optimism Greece would shortly conclude a debt swap deal with private creditors that would prevent a messy default.

Iran’s strained relations with the West over its nuclear program remained price supportive. U.S. weekly jobless claims rose but at a level not enough to affect belief that the labor market was getting stronger and that helped keep prices higher.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April delivery settled at $106.58 a barrel, rising 42 cents, or 0.40 percent, after trading between $105.84 and $107.20. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

