May 8, 2012 / 6:45 PM / 5 years ago

US crude down 5th day, Greek woes add to Europe worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures fell for
the fifth straight day on Tuesday as Europe's political and
economic troubles deepened on post-election uncertainty in
Greece and worries about growing U.S. stockpiles persisted, both
raising more concerns about oil demand.	
    NYMEX crude for June delivery settled at $97.01 a
barrel, falling 93 cents, or 0.95 percent, the lowest
front-month settlement since Feb. 6. In five days, U.S.
front-month crude tumbled $9.15, or 8.62 percent, the biggest
five-day loss for U.S. front-month crude since Oct. 4, 2011,
when prices fell 10.4 percent, according to Reuters data.

